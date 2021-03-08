Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s share price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 549,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,024,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $895.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

