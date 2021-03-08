Serum Hits Market Capitalization of $297.62 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $5.95 or 0.00011544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $297.62 million and $198.58 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

