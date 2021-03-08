ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $486.96 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.