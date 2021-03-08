ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.20

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 4701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,977,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.