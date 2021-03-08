SHIELD Price Tops $0.0006 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $289,570.32 and approximately $95.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,209.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.33 or 0.03430266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00366367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.26 or 0.01012270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.55 or 0.00413357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00362050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00252074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00022652 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

