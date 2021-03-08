SHIELD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $296,371.94 and $60.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,464.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.53 or 0.03436938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00367226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.70 or 0.01000107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00414238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00350133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00240410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00022577 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.