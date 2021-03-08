Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.07

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 5320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

SCVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $757.67 million, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

