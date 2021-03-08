Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE) Shares Gap Down to $74.80

Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.80 ($0.98), but opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87). Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 587,193 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

About Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone plc (SHOE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.