Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

