ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $66,239.50 and approximately $19.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00059870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.93 or 0.00817222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041360 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

