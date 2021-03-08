Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 3,468,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,934,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,828.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,703,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

