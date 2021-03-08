Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.47. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,520 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

