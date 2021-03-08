Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.88

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 5061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $24,134,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $19,969,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $12,022,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

