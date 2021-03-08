Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
