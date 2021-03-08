Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
SGFY stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
