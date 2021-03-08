Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last ninety days.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

