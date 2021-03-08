Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

In related news, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 over the last 90 days.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

