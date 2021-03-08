Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.79.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
