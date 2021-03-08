Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

SXYAY stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

