Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

