Simon Owen Sells 9,268 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen sold 9,268 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.99 ($3.56), for a total transaction of A$46,247.32 ($33,033.80).

Simon Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.65.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code Â’INA'.

