Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $160,143.73 and approximately $15.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000425 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,676,505 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

