Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 171.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after buying an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 121,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $1,549,309.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,772. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $100.38 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

