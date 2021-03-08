Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Holdings Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 290,305 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290,059 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $36.41 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

