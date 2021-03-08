Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.56

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 9895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

