SingularDTV Price Hits $0.0123 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $341,252.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.83 or 0.00814881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00041238 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

