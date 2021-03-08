SingularityNET Trading Down 17.6% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $160.63 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00798367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00030798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00041054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,153,005 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

