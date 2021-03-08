Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Up 5.2%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $4.87. 1,465,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,495,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

