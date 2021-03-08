SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,906 shares of company stock worth $13,914,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

