Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,678 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

