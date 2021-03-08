Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.04. Approximately 2,567,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,749,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

