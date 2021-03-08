Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg Sells 1,500 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $39.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

