Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Hits $45.79 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Skycoin has a market cap of $45.79 million and $2.00 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00004414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

