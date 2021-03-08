SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Up 5.4%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.32. Approximately 436,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 379,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

