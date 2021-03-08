Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.00 and last traded at $161.20. Approximately 3,342,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,654,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

