Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,548,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $40.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WORK shares. Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,135.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $338,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

