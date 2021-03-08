Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 38.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sleep Number by 197.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

