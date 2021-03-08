Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $341,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. Insiders sold 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

