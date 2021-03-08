SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.30

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 45848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $54,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

