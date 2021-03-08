SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 8%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price dropped 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 4,615,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,354,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several research firms have commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

