SmartCash 24 Hour Volume Hits $388,514.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $388,514.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,822.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.72 or 0.03436891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.76 or 0.00365502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.01020582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.48 or 0.00422014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.59 or 0.00361235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00249685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00022466 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

