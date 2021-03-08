SmartMesh Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $309,400.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

