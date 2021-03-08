Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Hits $871,053.14

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $871,053.14 and $112,239.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.