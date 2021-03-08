Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 5.1%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.34 and last traded at $59.79. 1,177,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,132,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,862.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

