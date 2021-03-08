SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

