Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Down 6.9%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 607,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 407,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $255.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

