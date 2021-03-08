Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $4.95 on Monday. Snam has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

