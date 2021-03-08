Snowflake Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 15th (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake’s (NYSE:SNOW) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 15th. Snowflake had issued 28,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $3,360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $120.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

NYSE SNOW opened at $239.73 on Monday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $2,814,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

