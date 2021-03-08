SnowGem Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000621 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm.

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

