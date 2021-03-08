Societe Generale Lowers Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Sell

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

