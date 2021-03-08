Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BASFY. UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 254,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,842. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

